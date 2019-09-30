St. John’s city councillor Maggie Burton is expected to bring forward a motion at Monday’s council meeting to end the moratorium on massage parlours.

The moratorium on new applications for massage parlours has been in place for about four years. Council will vote either to lift the moratorium or keep it in place. Lifting the moratorium means new applications can be considered as long as they follow site-specific regulations.

“It’s time to move on and massage parlours should be treated as any business,” Burton said last week.

