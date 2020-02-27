St. John’s City Council is changing the financial eligibility requirements for the Low Cost Spay/Neuter Program.
The City provides a low cost spay/neuter program for residents of St. John’s with a goal of
decreasing the cat overpopulation issue.
The cat spay program is performed at the Humane Service division – with a maximum 140 surgeries per year.
The cat neuter program has been outsourced to the Kenmount Road Animal Hospital
– with the ability to perform 500++ surgeries per year.
There has been a low response from residents for both programs – with one of the barriers in residents availing of the program is the net income level threshold.
Income eligibility updated to:
o Single $25,000 or less.
o Combined family income $40,000 or less.
Changes to be made to the income level to match that of the SPCA with a goal of making the program more accessible to residents and increasing the number of surgeries performed per year.