St. John’s City Council is changing the financial eligibility requirements for the Low Cost Spay/Neuter Program.

The City provides a low cost spay/neuter program for residents of St. John’s with a goal of

decreasing the cat overpopulation issue.

The cat spay program is performed at the Humane Service division – with a maximum 140 surgeries per year.

The cat neuter program has been outsourced to the Kenmount Road Animal Hospital

– with the ability to perform 500++ surgeries per year.

There has been a low response from residents for both programs – with one of the barriers in residents availing of the program is the net income level threshold.

Income eligibility updated to:

o Single $25,000 or less.

o Combined family income $40,000 or less.

Changes to be made to the income level to match that of the SPCA with a goal of making the program more accessible to residents and increasing the number of surgeries performed per year.