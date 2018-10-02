St. John’s city council gave the green light on Monday evening for overnight construction on Kenmount Road.

The city is aligning Polina Rd, while upgrading the Kenmount Rd trunk storm sewer, which is causing major delays in the area.

Bursey Excavating & Development Inc. is heading the project, and requested to work overnight in order to complete the job in a timely fashion.

Counc. Maggie Burton and Counc. Ian Froude were the only councilors who voted against the extension of the noise bylaw.

Burton suggested only allowing the extension a few nights a week.

“I do understand there’s a challenge here and it needs to be done before the winter,” said Burton. “But we need to make sure there’s a balance between residents concerns and the broader cities needs.”

Mayor Danny Breen says the contractor won’t be working late every night, only when the weather is cooperating.

“I think it will benefit the residents,” said Breen. “They must be frustrated. I think the sooner we can get it over with the better.”