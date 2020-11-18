St. John’s City Council has announced layoffs just ahead of Budget for 2021 which will be tabled at a regular meeting of Council on December 7, 2020.

In total, 16.32 full-time positions will be reduced across the organization. 10 of these are currently-vacant positions that will not be filled, 8 individuals have received lay-off notices.

These 10 employees are in the process of determining whether or not they are able to use their bumping rights to find work elsewhere in the organization. This process will impact other employees and is expected to be concluded before the end of the year.

St. John’s Sports and Entertainment Ltd. has terminated five full-time positions and laid off a further two full-time positions. This is due to the uncertainty of when large-scale entertainment events such as hockey, basketball and concerts will return.

Budget 2021 will be announced at the Regular Meeting of Council on December 7, 2020.