The email from a St. John’s church has been compromised with parishioners being asked to purchase gift cards for the church. However, it’s a scam.

The Anglican parish of Saint Mary the Virgin, on Cornwall Avenue, has taken to social media to warn its congregation that an official looking email, which appears to be from the church, is being sent to people on their email list. The email has a similar reply address but is from a different domain, and contains a different phone number from the church. The church says people should ignore the email as it is fraudulent. The St. John’s church experienced a similar incident just before Christmas but was able to warn people in advance.