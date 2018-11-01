It may not be falling yet but snow is on the way this winter season.

In preparation for it, the City of St. John’s is continuing its snow clearing parking ban from last season with some minor changes for 2019.

The city has reduced the parking ban times to 4 a.m. to 6 a.m. rather than 3:30 a.m. to 6:30 a.m. The city will still tow your car when snow clearing operations are required but will just ticket when snow clearing isn’t required.

The ban will coincide with the parking ban outside of the downtown, running from Jan. 2 to March 31.

City Council will put the motion for changes forward Monday evening at the city’s council meeting.