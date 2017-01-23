St. John’s cab driver on trial for violent break and enter

Lulzim Jakupaj is alleged to have broken into a Kilbride home in May of 2016 while on the job as a cab driver resulting in a violent altercation.

Jonathon Courish testified today that he heard noises in his apartment and then his bedroom doorknob jiggle. Through the door’s window he said he saw a face, yelled profanities and ran at the intruder.

It was testified that Courish then grabbed the man from behind, resulting in Courish receiving an elbow to the face allowing the intruder to flee.

Minutes before spotting the man in his home, Courish had let his ex girlfriend into his apartment after she had spent the night drinking. Courish noted that nothing in his apartment was stolen despite his laptop and camera being visible on his counter top.

Courish identified Lulzim Jakupaj today as the intruder in his home in May. Courish testified that he confronted Jakupaj the next night near George Street while he was working with City Wide Taxis. Courish claims Jakupaj refused on answer any questions and drove away.

The trial is expected to last one day, resuming this afternoon.

Jakupaj also has two separate sexual assault charges that he will stand trial for this fall.