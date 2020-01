The end is finally in sight. As of 6 a.m. Saturday, the city of St. John’s will no longer be in a state of emergency. St. John’s Mayor Danny Breen made the announcement Friday afternoon.

The city will continue clean-up efforts, and ask the public to be patient with them as they continue to move the more than 70 centimeters of snow that hit the city last Friday.

NTV’s Kelly Anne Roberts reports.