All businesses and other community organizations in St. John’s will be allowed to access their premises as of 6 a.m. on Friday, Jan. 24, for the purposes of preparing to reopen.

The City of St. John’s hopes to be in a position to lift the State of Emergency on Saturday, Jan. 25; a decision on this will be announced on Friday.

Effective Friday, Jan. 24 at 6 a.m. all businesses and community organizations may:

call in staff

have suppliers make deliveries

procure any and all technical or supportive services required to reopen

Businesses and organizations are reminded that they are not permitted to open to clients/customers until the State of Emergency is lifted.