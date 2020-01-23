All businesses and other community organizations in St. John’s will be allowed to access their premises as of 6 a.m. on Friday, Jan. 24, for the purposes of preparing to reopen.
The City of St. John’s hopes to be in a position to lift the State of Emergency on Saturday, Jan. 25; a decision on this will be announced on Friday.
Effective Friday, Jan. 24 at 6 a.m. all businesses and community organizations may:
- call in staff
- have suppliers make deliveries
- procure any and all technical or supportive services required to reopen
Businesses and organizations are reminded that they are not permitted to open to clients/customers until the State of Emergency is lifted.
