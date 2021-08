If you’ve shopped online, chances are you’re familiar with wait that comes with watching your parcel be sorted through Canada Post’s Dieppe New Brunswick location.

Newfoundlanders and Labradorians even coined the term “Getting Diepped” while waiting for packages. And today the St. Johns Board of Trade has made an entire campaign out of the local term – encouraging locals to keep it local. NTV’s Jodi Cooke has more.