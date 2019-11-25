“We are moving the fireworks earlier to 8 p.m. as we feel it provides a greater opportunity for families to participate, and to celebrate the new year together,” said city councillor Jamie Korab.

Moving fireworks over Quidi Vidi Lake to 8 p.m. will be convenient for families with young children. The city’s media partner, NTV, plans to rebroadcast the fireworks at midnight during its popular New Year’s Eve broadcast show.

The city is partnering with the George Street Association to offer an all-ages countdown celebration and pyrotechnics show above George Street at midnight.

“Community partnerships are at the foundation of what makes our city great.” said Mayor Danny Breen. “I thank NTV and the George Street Association for working with us to enhance our New Year’s Eve celebration schedule, allowing more opportunities for residents and families to celebrate together.”

Celebrate the New Year with free family-friendly events for all ages:

9-11 a.m. Gym & Swim, Paul Reynolds Community Centre

5-7 p.m. Skating Party at The Loop, Bannerman Park

7-8 p.m. Countdown Celebration at Quidi Vidi Lake, Carnell Drive

8 p.m. Fireworks over Quidi Vidi Lake

11:30 p.m. Countdown Celebration and midnight pyrotechnics, George Street