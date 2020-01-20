The City of St. John’s will allow all stores selling basic foods to open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Tuesday.

All stores selling basic foods, such as supermarkets, convenience stores, and pharmacies are permitted to open tomorrow, January 21, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. in St. John’s. This excludes bars, restaurants, fast food chains and outlets.

Residents should be prepared to purchase enough food for their families for 48 hours. Future opportunities to open food stores during the State of Emergency will be evaluated and communicated as conditions warrant.

The city continues to work to clear the snow with the help of the military, other municipalities, and the province. The State of Emergency will be lifted once it is safe to do so.

When travelling to the store, please exercise extreme caution. Motorists must drive slowly and watch for pedestrians.