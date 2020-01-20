St. John’s International Airport will be available for Commercial Flight Operations at 5 am on Wednesday.

In a news release the Airport Authority says the airport opened for military, emergency and medevac flights at 9:00 am on Sunday, and continues to remain open for these flights.

The Airport Authority has had 20 winter maintenance operators working around the clock since Friday, to remove snow, and the Airport is prepared for flight operations when the City deems it safe for passengers to travel on its roads to and from the Airport.

All runways, roadways and parking lots are clear and ready to accept aircraft and vehicles when State of Emergency is lifted.

Passengers are advised to not come to the Airport until the State of Emergency is lifted and flight operations are scheduled to resume. Please contact your airline directly for updates and rebooking of flights. Further updates will be provided as they become available.