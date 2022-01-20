St. John’s International Airport Authority has reached a deal to resume normal operations.

“We have worked tirelessly over the past several days with the assistance of a federal mediator and have successfully addressed the issues that were impacting our ability to fully operate the airport,” the authority said in a statement Thursday evening.

“We are committed to work with the union to ensure that this does not reoccur and affect the essential service that our Airport provides to the people of this Province.

“We thank all parties who have been at the table seeking solutions. We also wish to thank our employees, airline partners, the public and all Airport partners for their cooperation and patience during this time.”