Eugene Foley shook his head as his sentence of four and a half years in prison for stabbing his brother in January 2015 was read in Supreme Court on Friday.

Foley was found not guilty of attempted murder in March but guilty of the lesser charge of aggravated assault.

Foley, 48, drove to his brother’s home in St. Brides, cut his face and stabbed him six more times in the altercation, leaving a bloody mess.

“You’ll bleed out now,” Foley told his brother while fleeing the scene.

Police found and arrested Foley hours later at the St. Bride’s Bird Sanctuary, threatening to take his life.

Foley has been in custody since September and has accumulated over a year of time served towards his four and half year sentence.