Residents in the Green Bay area are pleased with a decision by Central Health to reinstate hospital privileges to Dr. Todd Young. NTV’s Colleen Lewis has reaction from Springdale.
-Advertisement-
NTV is headquartered in St. John's, Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada, the easternmost tip of North America. NTV is independently owned and operated and is broadcast in HD.
NTV's mission is to inform, enlighten, and entertain our audience, while strengthening the social and economic fabric of Newfoundland and Labrador.