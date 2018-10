The Consumer Group For Fair Gas Prices is predicting a significant jump in fuel prices this week.

George Murphy is forecasting a rise of about three cents a litre for gas at the pumps and a whopping four and a half cents cents for diesel.

For home heating fuel, he is forecasting heating and stove oil to both increase by close to 4 cents a litre.

George Murphy will have all the details when he speaks with Jodi Cooke during NTV News: First Edition, live at 5:30 today.