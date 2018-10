Environment Canada has issued Special Weather Statements for Newfoundland and Labrador for the late Monday thru early Wednesday time frame. During that time a strong early season storm will move across the Province. This storm will bring significant rainfall to a strong winds to the Island portion of the Province, while Labrador will see rain, snow and gusty winds. The Special Weather Statements read as follows:

WOCN16 CWHX 141330 SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT FOR NEWFOUNDLAND UPDATED BY ENVIRONMENT CANADA AT 11:00 A.M. NDT SUNDAY 14 OCTOBER 2018. --------------------------------------------------------------------- SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT FOR: NEWFOUNDLAND. --------------------------------------------------------------------- ==DISCUSSION== RAIN AND WIND EXPECTED MONDAY NIGHT INTO WEDNESDAY. AN INTENSE LOW PRESSURE SYSTEM IS FORECAST TO CROSS THE GULF OF ST. LAWRENCE MONDAY NIGHT INTO TUESDAY AND BRING RAIN AND WINDY CONDITIONS TO THE ISLAND STARTING MONDAY NIGHT. RAIN IS EXPECTED TO BECOME HEAVY AT TIMES ON TUESDAY WITH THE POTENTIAL FOR RAINFALL AMOUNTS TO EXCEED WARNING CRITERIA IN SOME AREAS. THIS SYSTEM IS ALSO EXPECTED TO BRING STRONG WINDS, WITH GUSTS IN EXCESS OF 100 KM/H, ESPECIALLY ALONG SOUTHERN AND EASTERN PORTIONS OF THE ISLAND. THE PUBLIC IS ADVISED TO MONITOR FUTURE ENVIRONMENT AND CLIMATE CHANGE CANADA FORECASTS AS WARNINGS MAY BE ISSUED. PLEASE CONTINUE TO MONITOR ALERTS AND FORECASTS ISSUED BY ENVIRONMENT CANADA. TO REPORT SEVERE WEATHER, SEND AN EMAIL TO NLSTORM(AT)CANADA.CA OR TWEET REPORTS USING (HASH)NLWX. HTTP://WEATHER.GC.CA END/NLWO

WOCN17 CWHX 141330 SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT FOR LABRADOR UPDATED BY ENVIRONMENT CANADA AT 10:30 A.M. ADT SUNDAY 14 OCTOBER 2018. --------------------------------------------------------------------- SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT FOR: LABRADOR. --------------------------------------------------------------------- ==DISCUSSION== SNOW, RAIN, AND WIND EXPECTED TUESDAY. A INTENSE LOW PRESSURE SYSTEM IS FORECAST TO CROSS THE GULF OF ST. LAWRENCE MONDAY NIGHT INTO TUESDAY, BRINGING SNOW AND RAIN TO LABRADOR. AT THIS TIME, THE HIGHEST AMOUNTS ARE EXPECTED IN SOUTHEASTERN LABRADOR. SIGNIFICANT SNOWFALL IS LIKELY INLAND, WHILE IT WILL REMAIN MOSTLY AS RAIN ALONG PARTS OF THE COAST. THE PUBLIC IS ADVISED TO MONITOR FUTURE ENVIRONMENT AND CLIMATE CHANGE CANADA FORECASTS AS WARNINGS MAY BE ISSUED. PLEASE CONTINUE TO MONITOR ALERTS AND FORECASTS ISSUED BY ENVIRONMENT CANADA. TO REPORT SEVERE WEATHER, SEND AN EMAIL TO NLSTORM(AT)CANADA.CA OR TWEET REPORTS USING (HASH)NLWX. HTTP://WEATHER.GC.CA END/NLWO

