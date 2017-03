Special Weather Statement issued for late week winter storm

Environment Canada has issued a Special Weather Statement, for all of Newfoundland, due to the threat of a strong late season winter storm between late Wednesday and Saturday. The text from the alert is as follows:

WINTRY WEATHER EXPECTED FOR THE END OF MARCH. A LOW PRESSURE SYSTEM IS FORECAST TO DEVELOP OFF THE EAST COAST OF THE UNITED STATES LATE TUESDAY, THEN DEEPEN TO A SIGNIFICANT STORM AS IT MOVES NORTHEASTWARD TO PASS SOUTH OF NEWFOUNDLAND ON THURSDAY. CURRENT LONG-RANGE FORECAST GUIDANCE INDICATES THAT IT WILL REMAIN NEARLY STATIONARY SOUTHEAST OF THE AVALON PENINSULA FOR A COUPLE OF DAYS, THEN MOVE OUT TO SEA ON SATURDAY. THE SYSTEM IS EXPECTED TO BRING STRONG WINDS AND SNOW TO MUCH OF THE ISLAND, BEGINNING ON THURSDAY AND CONTINUING INTO SATURDAY MORNING. SOUTHEASTERN REGIONS MAY SEE TRANSITIONS BETWEEN SNOW, FREEZING RAIN, AND RAIN DURING THE EVENT. AT THIS TIME, IT IS TOO EARLY TO FORECAST PRECIPITATION AMOUNTS FOR SPECIFIC AREAS. ENVIRONMENT CANADA METEOROLOGISTS WILL CONTINUE TO MONITOR THE DEVELOPMENT OF THIS SYSTEM AND PROVIDE FURTHER INFORMATION AS IT BECOMES AVAILABLE. ALL ALERT DETAILS CAN BE FOUND HERE: https://goo.gl/ExVXjV

I’ve been watching this system since late last week, and will have a full update on what we can expect coming up this evening on NTV News starting at 5:30 PM.

~Eddie