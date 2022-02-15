SHARE

Rescue operations are underway after Spanish fishing vessel Villa de Pitanxo sank off the coast of Newfoundland.

Just after midnight on Tuesday, Joint Rescue Coordination Centre Halifax was alerted, and a CH149 Cormorant Helicopter, a C130 Hercules Aircraft, the CCGS Cygnus and multiple Vessels of Opportunity were tasked to assist.

Searchers have found three survivors in a life raft and, sadly, the remains of four other crew members. There were a total of 22 crew on board.

JRCC later confirmed another six deceased people had been recovered.

According to  reports, the crew includes 12 Spaniards, eight Peruvians and two from Ghana.