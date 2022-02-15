Rescue operations are underway after Spanish fishing vessel Villa de Pitanxo sank off the coast of Newfoundland.

Just after midnight on Tuesday, Joint Rescue Coordination Centre Halifax was alerted, and a CH149 Cormorant Helicopter, a C130 Hercules Aircraft, the CCGS Cygnus and multiple Vessels of Opportunity were tasked to assist.

Searchers have found three survivors in a life raft and, sadly, the remains of four other crew members. There were a total of 22 crew on board.

According to reports, the crew includes 12 Spaniards, eight Peruvians and two from Ghana.