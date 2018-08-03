A truck in Spaniards Bay crashed into a home Thursday morning, causing significant damage to both.

Bay Roberts RCMP say, a pickup truck was travelling east bound and went through the intersection of New Harbour Road and Route 70, crashing into a house next to the intersection.

The driver of the truck was transported to the hospital for non-life threatening injuries. The house was occupied at the time of the collision but no one inside was injured. Damage to the house and truck were significant. The truck has been sent for a mechanical inspection.

As first responders were dealing with the crash, another driver breached the perimeter setup by police and drove into the oncoming lane of traffic to avoid the traffic lineup. That driver was ticketed for failing to yield the right away to an emergency vehicle.

The RCMP remind drivers to slow down and keep a safe distance between your vehicle and emergency vehicles. Drive carefully and be patient when encountering traffic delays.