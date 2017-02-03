South Brook man sentenced for mischief, possessing stolen property

Marcus Doody, 23, was arrested back in 2015 following a rash of break-ins in the Robert’s Arm area. At the time, the break-ins in the community had escalated to the point people began voluntary street patrols during the night.

Two years later, in provincial court on Friday, the 11 charges of break and enter were reduced to charges of mischief and possession of stolen property. Following a joint submission by the Crown and Mr. Doody’s lawyer, he was sentenced to probation and $300 in fines.

In the pre-sentence report, it was indicated the accused had suffered from opioid addiction at the time, and has come a long way in getting his life together. Upon sentencing he told the judge his next goal is to get back to school and make a life for himself.

For at least one resident of Robert’s Arm, who was a victim, it’s an indication that changes are needed in the justice system, and more help is needed for people suffering from addiction.