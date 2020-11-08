Newfoundland and Labrador has one new confirmed case of COVID-19.

The one new confirmed case is a female in the Western Health region between 20-39 years of age. The individual is a resident of Newfoundland and Labrador.

The source of the infection is currently under investigation by Public Health. An update on this case will be provided as more information becomes available.

The individual is self-isolating. Contact tracing by Public Health officials is underway. Anyone considered a close contact has been advised to quarantine.

The province has seven active cases. Two hundred and eighty-six people have recovered from the virus. To date, 54,686 people have been tested.