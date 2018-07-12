Brent Hillier, Jr., the son of an RCMP officer, has been charged with dangerous driving and operating a vehicle without insurance.

The charges were laid in connection with a June 1 incident in which a car struck a house in Upper Island Cove. Hillier was initially allowed to leave the scene after his father, who was the responding police officer, arrived. An independent investigation is now underway into the officer’s actions.

Hillier will appear in court in Harbour Grace next month.