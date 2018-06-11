Police suspect that a drunk driver was responsible for a fatal accident over the weekend that claimed the life of the the son of former St. John’s councilor.

David Tilley, 46, was the son of former St. John’s City Councilor Bruce Tilley. David Tilley was killed on the weekend when the vehicle he was in was involved in a head on collision on the Trans Canada Highway in Victoria, British Columbia.

Police say the driver of the other vehicle had been drinking, although they are not saying how impaired she was.