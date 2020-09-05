They wanted point of entry testing. That happened right away. But for many rotational workers who are only home for 10 days or less, the province’s plan doesn’t make mathematical sense. NTV’s Leila Beaudoin reports.
-Advertisement-
NTV is headquartered in St. John's, Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada, the easternmost tip of North America. NTV is independently owned and operated and is broadcast in HD.
NTV's mission is to inform, enlighten, and entertain our audience, while strengthening the social and economic fabric of Newfoundland and Labrador.