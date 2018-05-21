Police are on the scene of a commercial building fire in Pasadena.

The RCMP say the fire department has the blaze under control, but toxic smoke is being released because of the building’s contents. Residents in the area of Church Street and West End Industrial Park are being evacuated from their homes.

Police are asking the public to stay away from the area for their own safety.

Video of the fire has been posted on YouTube at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=vtNvO0M2ZYc&feature=youtu.be.