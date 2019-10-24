In Part II of a series on seniors and their medications, a Grand Falls-Windsor woman says she was like a zombie before she took control of her prescriptions. In fact, she says there were days she lost entirely.

Rose Bergeron says she was taking 35 prescriptions, when she asked her doctor to begin eliminating the drugs from her life. Since then, she says she got her life back.

She’s also become actively involved with seniors organizations where she sees many people who she believes are exactly the way she used to be. Now she advocates for seniors who want to reduce their medications and even makes doctors visits with some of them.

