A photo posted on Facebook has led to charges for a 19-year-old Terra Nova male.

On February 11, 2019, Glovertown RCMP was notified of a posting displayed on Cape Shore Memes that pictured a driver holding an open beer while driving a vehicle.

Police conducted an investigation and were able to identify a 19-year-old man from Terra Nova as being the driver in the picture.

The man was charged under the Liquor Control Act for having open alcohol in a vehicle and under the Highway Traffic Act for using a hand-held cellular device while driving. The man did not deny his involvement when questioned by police and both charges have since been processed as convictions.

