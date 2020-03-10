A 48-year-old man is dead and a 47-year-old woman is seriously injured following a snowmobile collision on a trail near Appleton.

Around 10:30 Saturday night, a 911 call was received reporting that a snowmobile, carrying two people, left the groomed trail and struck a number of trees.

The man died at the scene and the woman was transported for emergency medical treatment. She remains in critical condition.

Police believe speed was a contributing factor in the collision.

The investigation into what role, if any, alcohol played is continuing.