An expected flyover by Canada’s Aerobatics Team this afternoon in St. John’s has been delayed until Wednesday.
In a tweet on Tuesday morning, the Snowbirds said they are holding at Canadian Forces Base Greenwood until Wednesday morning because of poor weather conditions.
The flyovers are part of “Operation Inspiration”, a cross-country tour to show their support during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Wednesday's weather looks like it may cooperate for us NL 🤞. We are holding at 14 Wing Greenwood until Wednesday morning. #OperationInspiration #springweatherproblems #cfsnowbirds-Advertisement-
— CF Snowbirds (@CFSnowbirds) May 5, 2020
-Advertisement-