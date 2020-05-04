An expected flyover by Canada’s Aerobatics Team this afternoon in St. John’s has been delayed.

In a tweet on Monday morning, the Snowbirds said they are holding at Canadian Forces Base Greenwood for 24 hours because of poor weather conditions. They were expected to fly over St. John’s at 3 p.m. Monday afternoon.

The flyovers are part of “Operation Inspiration”, a cross-country tour to show their support during the COVID-19 pandemic.