Snow Squall Watch, Blowing Snow Advisory and Extreme Cold Warning in effect

Environment Canada has issued 3 alerts for Newfoundland and Labrador; a Snow Squall Watch, a Blowing Snow Advisory and an Extreme Cold Warning. The details on each are as follows…

A SNOW SQUALL WATCH is in effect for the following areas for later today, tonight and Saturday:

Avalon Peninsula Southeast

Avalon Peninsula Southwest

Parson’s Pond – Hawke’s Bay

Gros Morne

Corner Borok & Vicinity

Bay St. George

Channel – Port aux Basques

The text from the alert reads as follows:

Conditions favourable for the development of snow squalls are expected today, tonight and Saturday.

The main threat under these snow squalls would be a reduction in visibility to near zero at times in snow and blowing snow. Areas most affected by these squalls are forecast to receive 10 to 15 cm of snow by the end of the day on Saturday.

Travel may be hazardous due to sudden changes in the weather. Visibility may be significantly and suddenly reduced to near zero.

Snow Squall Watches are issued when conditions are favourable for the formation of bands of snow that could produce intense accumulating snow or near zero visibilities.

____________________

A BLOWING SNOW ADVISORY is in effect for the following areas for tonight into Saturday:

Postville – Makkovik

Rigolet and Vicinity

The text from the alert reads as follows:

Poor visibility in snow and blowing snow is expected or occurring in some locations.

Poor visibility in blowing snow is expected overnight tonight or Saturday as a trough of low pressure brings flurries and strong northwesterly winds to much of the Labrador coast. Snowfall accumulations are forecast to be between 8 and 12 cm. Conditions will improve on Saturday afternoon or evening, after the trough passes and flurries taper off.

Visibility may be significantly and suddenly reduced to near zero.

Blowing Snow Advisories are issued when winds are expected to create blowing snow giving poor visibility to 800 metres or less for at least 3 hours.

____________________

An EXTREME COLD WARNING is in effect for the following areas for tonight into Saturday morning:

Northern Peninsula East

Port Saunders and the Straits

The text from the alerts reads as follows:

A period of very cold wind chills is expected.

Strong westerly winds and cold temperatures below minus 20 will combine to cause wind chill values near minus 35 overnight tonight and Saturday morning. Wind chill values will moderate later in the morning on Saturday as temperatures rise.

While anyone who isn’t dressed warmly is at risk in cold weather conditions, some are at greater risk than others for frost bite and hypothermia:

– homeless people

– outdoor workers

– people living in homes that are poorly insulated (with no heat or no power)

– people with certain medical conditions such as diabetes, peripheral neuropathy and diseases affecting the blood vessels, people taking certain medications including beta-blockers

– winter sport enthusiasts

– people who consume excess alcohol

– infants and

– seniors.

Wear appropriate clothing.

– Always wear clothing appropriate for the weather. Synthetic and wool fabrics provide better insulation. Some synthetic fabrics are designed to keep perspiration away from your body which keep you dry and further reduce your risk.

– Dress in layers with a wind resistant outer layer. You can remove layers if you get too warm (before you start sweating) or add a layer if you get cold.

– Wear warm socks, gloves, a hat and scarf in cold weather. Be sure to cover your nose to protect it.

– If you get wet, change into dry clothing as soon as possible. You lose heat faster when you’re wet.

Extreme Cold Warnings are issued when very cold temperatures or wind chill creates an elevated risk to health such as frost bite and hypothermia.

____________________

An EXTREME COLD WARNING is in effect for the following area for tonight into Saturday morning:

Labrador City and Wabush

The text from the alert reads as follows:

A period of very cold wind chills is expected.

Very cold temperatures near minus 37 will combine with light winds to cause wind chill values near minus 48 overnight tonight and Saturday morning. Wind chill values will moderate later in the morning on Saturday as temperatures rise.

____________________

The latest alerts, warnings and advisories from Enviornment Canada can always be found on their website.