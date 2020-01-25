Snow removal operations are continuing in St. John’s Saturday after the state of emergency officially ended at 6 a.m.
The City of St. John’s released an updated list of downtown streets where snow removal will be happening from 9:45 a.m. to 9 p.m.: Harbour Drive, New Gower Street, Water Street, Waterford Bridge Road, Brazil Street, Livingstone, Monroe, McFarlane, Cabot and Flower Hill.
Snow removal operations also continue on Harbour Drive, New Gower Street, Water Street east of Prescott Street, and Waterford Bridge Road, so drivers should expect delays and detours.
Additional Streets for today include:
- Brazil Street
- Livingstone
- Monroe
- McFarlane
- Cabot
- Flower Hill
To effectively remove snow from these roads, parked cars must be moved. Owners of vehicles parked on these streets are urged to clean and remove their vehicles as soon as possible. These vehicles can temporarily park on the streets that have been cleared, or overnight in select parking garages.
