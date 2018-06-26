SHARE
Credit: John Lushman Location: Peter's Stride

A collection of pictures from today, showcasing the snow across Central and Interior portions of Newfoundland. As we get more pictures today, we will add them to the gallery!

Credit: Alex Hancock. Location: Buchans, NL
Credit: Alex Hancock. Location: Buchans, NL
Credit: John Lushman
Location: Peter’s Stride
Credit: John Lushman
Location: Peter’s Stride
Credit: Anthony Wheaton
Location: Grand Falls-Windsor
Credit: Nelson Chatman
Location: Grand Falls-Windsor
Credit: Rhea Ann
Location: Grand Falls-Windsor
Credit: D.G. Ball
Location: Grand Falls-Windsor
Credit: Elizabeth Duffney
Location: Grand Falls-Windsor
Credit: Mitchell Kendell
Location: Buchans
Credit: Donnie O’Keefe Location: Steady Brook / Marble Mountain
Credit: Linda Young
Location: Gander
-Advertisement-