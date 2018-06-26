A collection of pictures from today, showcasing the snow across Central and Interior portions of Newfoundland. As we get more pictures today, we will add them to the gallery!
-Advertisement-
NTV is headquartered in St. John's, Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada, the easternmost tip of North America. NTV is independently owned and operated and is broadcast in HD.
NTV's mission is to inform, enlighten, and entertain our audience, while strengthening the social and economic fabric of Newfoundland and Labrador.