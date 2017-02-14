Snow continues into Wednesday

A slow moving, but very strong, area of low pressure will continue to bring snow and high winds to a good chunk of Newfoundland and parts of Labrador into Wednesday.

Snowfall amounts around the Metro have been near 30 cm as of 5 PM this evening. That 30 cm was part of round 1. Round 2 will move in tonight and will bring another 20-40 cm to the Avalon Peninsula and parts of northeastern Newfoundland by mid-day Wednesday. Futurecast will help time out the snow, and show you the wind gust speeds to expect over the next 24 hours or so. The wind speeds will finally begin to drop off by Wednesday evening.

By the time the snow is said and done, it looks like the highest totals will be found on the northern half of the Avalon Peninsula, where up to 70 cm may be measured! Locally higher amounts are possible… Adjacent areas west of the Avalon, and southern sections of the easternmost Peninsula, will see less snowfall, with amounts up to 60 cm. Much of central, and the South Coast, along with the Burin Peninsula will see amounts in the 15-30 cm range. Lesser amounts will be seen on the West Coast, Northern Peninsula and southern Labrador.

Temperatures tonight and tomorrow will remain near freezing for most of the Island, so the snow will be wet, heavy and hard to move. Lows into the minus teens to near -20 in the Big Land.

Wednesday will see temperatures near 0° as well for most of the Island, while Labrador will see highs near -10.

The weather across NL will finally begin to quiet down Wednesday night, but another low pressure centre will bring more snow, and rain, to the Province from Thursday into Friday or Saturday. The brunt of this system, however, will be felt in Labrador. The West Coast will flurries and squalls Friday and Saturday… so locally significant snowfall amounts possible in that time frame.