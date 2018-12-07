SHARE

With about 25 cm of snow falling on the Avalon overnight, many schools will see a delayed opening this morning.

All schools in the St. John’s Metro area have a two-hour delayed opening. Buses will begin their routes two hours later than normal.

Memorial University’s St. John’s and Signal Hill campus have a delayed opening until 10 am.

Exams that were suppose to be written this morning will now be postponed until Sunday, Dec. 9.

College of the North Atlantic campuses in Carbonear, Burin and Bonavista are closed this morning due to poor weather, with an update at 10:30 a.m.

Placentia, Prince Philip Drive, Ridge Road and Seal Cove campuses will also be closed for the morning with an update at 10 a.m.

All provincial government offices in St. John’s and Mount Pearl will be delayed opening until 10 am this morning.

All courts in St. John’s, including the Supreme Court of Newfoundland and the sheriff’s office will be delayed opening until 10 am.

