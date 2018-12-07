With about 25 cm of snow falling on the Avalon overnight, many schools will see a delayed opening this morning.

#YYT / St. John's International airport reporting 25 cm of snow since last night. Will likely tack on another couple before the snow ends completely in the next couple of hours. #nlwx — Eddie Sheerr (@EddieSheerr) December 7, 2018

All schools in the St. John’s Metro area have a two-hour delayed opening. Buses will begin their routes two hours later than normal.

Schools in the St. John's Metro area today (Friday, Dec. 7) will have a two hour delayed opening.

Buses will begin their runs 2 hours later than usual. #nlschools — NLESD (@NLESDCA) December 7, 2018

Memorial University’s St. John’s and Signal Hill campus have a delayed opening until 10 am.

Exams that were suppose to be written this morning will now be postponed until Sunday, Dec. 9.

Delayed opening until 10 for all St. John's campuses (incl. Childcare Centre). Further update by 8 to confirm open time. Morning exams postponed until Sunday, Dec. 9. Updated exam information to be posted in Self-Service. https://t.co/aGy7IsZUs3 — Memorial University (@MemorialU) December 7, 2018

College of the North Atlantic campuses in Carbonear, Burin and Bonavista are closed this morning due to poor weather, with an update at 10:30 a.m.

Placentia, Prince Philip Drive, Ridge Road and Seal Cove campuses will also be closed for the morning with an update at 10 a.m.

GovNL depts. in St. John’s/Mount Pearl area will open at 10:00 a.m. — Government of NL (@GovNL) December 7, 2018

All provincial government offices in St. John’s and Mount Pearl will be delayed opening until 10 am this morning.

All courts in St. John’s, including the Supreme Court of Newfoundland and the sheriff’s office will be delayed opening until 10 am.