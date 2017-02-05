Snow and wind tonight into Monday

An intensifying area of low pressure is going to cross eastern Newfoundland between late tonight and Monday afternoon or evening. This low is going to bring with it snow, wind and possibly a little rain in that time frame. Several alerts have been issued by Environment Canada ahead of the low.

TIMING: Snow will spread across the Island from southwest to northeast across the Island overnight into early Monday. It will start near midnight on the southeast Coast and in the 6 AM to 8AM time frame on the Avalon. Areas in between… well the snow will start for you in between those two times. The snow will end on the Avalon/Burin Peninsulas around lunch time and by mid to late afternoon west of easternmost Peninsula.

AMOUNTS: Amounts for much of the Island will be in the 10-15 cm range by Monday evening. Areas that see the snow mix with rain, would see the lower end of that forecast. Locally high amounts are possible. The Corner Brook area could see up to 20 cm. The Northern Peninsula, and interior central Labrador will see less than 5 cm.

WINDS: Winds will create areas of blowing and drifting snow for much of the Island. The highest wind speeds will near 80 or 90 km/h and will be found on the Avalon Peninsula, Bonavista Peninsula and the South Coast. This will make for a very messy commute in the morning. The West Coast, right along the immedicate coast, will also see winds that strong Monday afternoon and evening.

POSSIBLE STORM SURGE ON THE WEST COAST: High winds in the late morning through the afternoon on the West Coast from near Rocky Harbour to near Bay St. George may generate a higher than normal high tide tomorrow afternoon or evening. Those with interests along the coast should monitor water levels during that time.

SNOW DAY LIKELIHOOD: Pretty good chance of a delayed opening at the very least. Guess you’ll have to see tomorrow morning. This graphic is NOT OFFICIAL!

Have a great evening!

Meteorologist Eddie Sheerr​