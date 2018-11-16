A former police officer is taking his fight to prevent a retrial for sexual assault to Canada’s highest court. It was a controversial case involving a police officer accused of sexually assaulting a woman while he was on duty. Carl Douglas Snelgrove admits to having sex with the woman who he gave a ride home to, but maintained it was consensual and that was the issue at the centre of case. The trial attracted a lot of attention. Snelgrove was found not guilty. The Crown appealed the verdict and won. In a split decision the provincial Court of Appeal found that the trial judge erred in her instructions to the jury. Since their ruling was split, it opened the door for a further appeal to the Supreme Court of Canada. Snelgrove is seeking to have the provincial decision overturned.

