Convicted RNC officer Douglas Snelgrove will remain suspended without pay until all legal proceedings are concluded, Chief Joe Boland said in a statement Monday.

A jury found Snelgrove guilty of sexual assault in his third trial on Saturday. Snelgrove will be back in court June 7 to set a date for sentencing.

“First of all, I will recognize victims and survivors in our community, and echo the statement I provided on my first day as RNC Chief,” Boland said in a statement. “I will ensure the highest level of accountability at all levels, and a standard of professional ethics and investigative capabilities to govern all efforts of the RNC. This approach is imperative in maintaining the public trust that is critical to building safe and healthy communities.

“With the conviction of Doug Snelgrove, we await the conclusion of all criminal proceedings on this matter. Once criminal proceedings have concluded, the RNC public complaint process will commence in compliance with the RNC Act. It is this process over which the RNC Chief presides. RNC officer Doug Snelgrove will remain suspended without pay pending the conclusion of all legal proceedings related to this.”