St. John’s Regional Fire Department responded to Pleasant View Towers shortly after midnight last night.

Platoon Chief Paul Chaytor said a security guard noticed smoke coming from a vent in the main lobby of the building, and called 911. Firefighters arrived on scene and assessed several air handling units in the building. They found two units that may have been the source of the smoke. Maintenance personnel were summoned to shut down the problematic units.

Residents of the building were not evacuated, and there was no threat to the safety of those inside.