The St. John’s Regional Fire Department responded to The Brick on Kenmount Road late Friday afternoon after employees noticed smoke in the lobby.

When firefighters arrived around 4 p.m., they used ladders to access heating units in the front entrance area. They also used a thermal imaging camera to inspect the surrounding walls.

It was determined that a malfunctioning heating unit was the culprit. Crews cut power to the affected unit until maintenance personnel could replace it. Business was able to resume a short while later.