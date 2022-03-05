SHARE
SJRFD Firefighter Sheldon Greene brings a fan to a commercial building during a call at which a smell of smoke was reported. (Earl Noble / NTV News)

A smell of smoke, detected by an occupant of a downtown commercial property, prompted a full response from the St. John’s Regional Fire Department (SJRFD) early Saturday afternoon.

Shortly before 2:00 p.m. crews were called to a property on Quidi Vidi Road after an occupant of the building detected a smell of smoke.  Firefighters arrived a short time later and began trying to trace the smell to its source.

Firefighters remove a ladder from an engine during an investigation into a smell of smoke at a commercial building. (Earl Noble / NTV News)

Crews used fans to clear the air in the building, and used thermal imaging cameras to inspect heating and ventilation units on the roof.  After close to an hour on the scene, it was determined that a minor electrical issue was to blame.  The area of the building was isolated and care was handed back to the owners.  Quidi Vidi Road was closed in the area as crews worked.

SJRFD Firefighter Philip Norman uses a thermal imaging camera to inspect an air handling unit. (Earl Noble / NTV News)

The building, known as Caledonia Place, is the former St. Joseph’s church. After a period of time as rented office space, the building is now occupied by First Light, who plan to renovate the building to form a new resource centre and headquarters.

SJRFD Firefighter Philip Norman brings a thermal imaging camera to investigate the smell of smoke at a commercial property in St. John’s. (Earl Noble / NTV News)
SJRFD Firefighter Philip Norman (centre) speaks with Fire Captain Paddy Power (right) at a call on Quidi Vidi Road. (Earl Noble / NTV News)
SJRFD Firefighter Philip Norman climbs a ladder to inspect an air handling unit at a commercial property. (Earl Noble / NTV News)
SJRFD Firefighter Philip Norman uses a thermal imaging camera to inspect an air handling unit. (Earl Noble / NTV News)
SJRFD Fire Lieutenant Greg Stanford (centre) speaks with Captain Paddy Power (left) and Firefighter Kirk Costello (right) at the scene of a possible structure fire. (Earl Noble / NTV News)
SJRFD Fire Captain Paddy Power. (Earl Noble / NTV News)