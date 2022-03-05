A smell of smoke, detected by an occupant of a downtown commercial property, prompted a full response from the St. John’s Regional Fire Department (SJRFD) early Saturday afternoon.

Shortly before 2:00 p.m. crews were called to a property on Quidi Vidi Road after an occupant of the building detected a smell of smoke. Firefighters arrived a short time later and began trying to trace the smell to its source.

Crews used fans to clear the air in the building, and used thermal imaging cameras to inspect heating and ventilation units on the roof. After close to an hour on the scene, it was determined that a minor electrical issue was to blame. The area of the building was isolated and care was handed back to the owners. Quidi Vidi Road was closed in the area as crews worked.

The building, known as Caledonia Place, is the former St. Joseph’s church. After a period of time as rented office space, the building is now occupied by First Light, who plan to renovate the building to form a new resource centre and headquarters.