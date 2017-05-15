Finding a place to park in downtown St. John’s is a battle at the best of times. But it’s gotten even harder in the last few months with people smashing more than 170 parking metres. NTV’s Leila Beaudoin reports.
Weather
st. john's, Newfoundland, Canada
fog
7.5°C
9°
6°
57%
5.7kmh
75%
Tue
7°
Wed
8°
Thu
5°
Fri
7°
Sat
4°
NTV is headquartered in St. John's, Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada, the easternmost tip of North America. NTV is independently owned and operated and is broadcast in HD.
NTV's mission is to inform, enlighten, and entertain our audience, while strengthening the social and economic fabric of Newfoundland and Labrador.