The yellow vest protests that have made headlines in France came to Canada this weekend. A half dozen people marched in downtown St. John’s, prompting a small counter-protest to organize.
-Advertisement-
NTV is headquartered in St. John's, Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada, the easternmost tip of North America. NTV is independently owned and operated and is broadcast in HD.
NTV's mission is to inform, enlighten, and entertain our audience, while strengthening the social and economic fabric of Newfoundland and Labrador.