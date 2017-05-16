A small fire broke out in one of the inpatient units at the Waterford Hospital on Tuesday evening, but Eastern Health says it has been contained.

“There are no reported injuries as a result of this incident. All patients are safe and are being transferred to other units at the facility,” the health authority said in a statement.

“The extent of the damage is to be determined, and the cause of the fire, which appears to have started in a patient room, will be investigated. When the cause of the fire has been determined, Eastern Health will review and assess.”