A rescue effort is underway at Marble Mountain ski resort after the Lightning Express chairlift broke down, stranding numerous people high above the slopes.

NTV’s Don Bradshaw is covering the story. He spoke with one woman who was rescued after being stuck on the chairlift for about an hour. Just spoke to one woman who was stuck on the chairlift for about an hour before being rescued. She sustained no injuries or frostbite, but said it was “very cold.”

It’s unknown how many people are still stuck, but there have been no reports of injuries.