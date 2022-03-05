Rescue operations are complete after a chairlift broke down at Marble Mountain, stranding about 200 skiers high above the slopes on Saturday.

Officials at Marble Mountain said all were rescued without any significant injuries. Some had minor frostbite, but nothing requiring hospitalization.

NTV’s Don Bradshaw spoke to one woman who was rescued after being stuck on the chairlift for about an hour. She sustained no injuries or frostbite, but said it was “very cold.”

The breakdown was a result of mechanical failure. The timeframe for repairs is unknown.

UPDATE: Rescue operation at Marble Mountain now over. Everyone trapped on chairlift has been successfully removed. Preliminary indication shows no significant injuries. — 🇺🇦Don Bradshaw🇨🇦 (@DonBradshawNTV) March 5, 2022

