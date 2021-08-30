The St. John’s Regional Fire Department is once again urging dog owners to refrain from leaving their animals in their vehicle as they shop.

Fire crews were called to the Avalon Mall this afternoon after passers-by noticed dogs locked in two separate vehicles. At first there was no initial concern for the animals’ safety, however as clouds drifited away the temperature inside the vehicles quickly increased.

Firefighters were preparing to break the window of one vehicle as the owner arrived. His animal was no worse for wear, having been in the car less than an hour. The second vehicle had partially-opened windows and was left in the care of Mall security. Dog owners are reminded that while the weather may seem cool outside, temperatures inside a parked vehicle can still climb to unhealthy levels for dogs and people alike.

